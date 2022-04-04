Annual Fete And Science & Art Exhibition Held

Olympus High conducted an Annual Fete and Science & Art Exhibition within the school premises today. The theme of the exhibition was 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat.' The Chief Guest on the occasion was Brigadier (Retd) Dev Dhaiya.During the exhibition, students of the pre-primary, primary, and middle sections displayed their science projects and artwork. They presented different types of models, charts, activities, games, etc., which were related to different subjects.Praising the efforts of students, the Managing Director, Olympus High, Dr. Kunal Shamshere Malla, said, "The school has always believed and put forward strong ideals to extend knowledge from the spheres of textbooks to its practical and applied form." During the program, the Chief Guest, along with the school's Managing Director, surveyed the exhibition and also took details from the respective students about each of their models.The exhibition was open to all. Parents of students were also invited to be a part of the exhibition.