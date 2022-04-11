Aditya Bhatt & Gunjan Kunwar Crowned As Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2022

The results of the grand finale of Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2022 were announced today at Ashoka Spa & Resorts in Dehradun. Aditya Bhatt from Devprayag & Gunjan Kunwar from Champawat were presented with the title of Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2022 by the Himalayan Buzz and Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University, respectively.The first runner-up position was bagged by Abhishek Singh from Dehradun and Shikha Gusain from Kashipur, while the second runner-up position was presented to Lakshya Jain from Roorkee and Falguni Badola from Dehradun.Also during the occasion, the title of Himalayan Buzz Diva was presented to Vandna Farswan, the title of Miss Kumaon was bagged by Manisha Arya, while the title of Miss Garhwal was presented to Isha Kandwal.Over 40 participants from various districts of Uttarakhand, as well as Uttarakhandis from all over the country, took part in this fashion pageant. After taking part in several sub contests, the participants competed against each other in the grand finale for the titles of Mr Uttarakhand and Miss Uttarakhand.The judges for the fashion pageant were TV celebrity Mohit Parmar, Fashion Designer Rishu Sharma, Fashion Stylist Ganesh Vyas, Mr Earth 2017 Abhishek Kapoor, and Fashion Photographer Abhishek Lal.Congratulating the winners, Director Himalayan Buzz, Gauraveshwar Singh said, “Pageants like Mr & Miss Uttarakhand provide an ultimate launchpad for Uttarakhand’s young, aspiring models to help them realize their dreams and be the next fashion icons. My best wishes to all the participants who could not make it through to the top. But the journey doesn't end here and should always keep trying."