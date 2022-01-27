73rd Republic Day Parade: U'khand Tableau Showcases Progressive Developments Of The State

The Uttarakhand tableau for Republic Day is inspired by religious places and the progressive developments of the state.The front portion of the tableau shows Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara surrounded by snowcapped peaks, one of the most revered Sikh religious sites. The rear portion of the tableau depicts the Dobra-Chanti bridge.The Badrinath Temple, one of the sites of the Char Dham Yatra, is shown at the end part of the tableau. The side part of the tableau displays the 12 thousand crores Chardham Yatra all-weather road connectivity. —ANI