7 U'khand Students Return From Ukraine

Seven students from Uttarakhand who are studying in Ukraine, returned to Dehradun early Monday morning.According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the students were evacuated from Ukraine on Flight AI 1942 and reached the state at 6 am.The students include Tamanna Tyagi, Prerna Bisht, Shivani Joshi, Attaulla Malik, Mohammad Mukarram, and Urvashi Jantwal. —ANI