5th Season Of India Cult Lifestyle Fashion Week Commences

The 5th edition of India Cult Lifestyle Fashion Week commenced at Hotel Star Wood today. Organised by VG Fashion Entertainment, the two-day-long fashion week integrated traditional and modern ensemble patterns of motifs, textiles and crafted masterpieces.The first day of the fashion week witnessed a ramp walk by models donning exotic collections from designers including Amit Talwar, Atul Singh, Dev Bhoomi Institute of Technology, Pratima Bahadur and Ruchi Aggarwal, Somwya Sharma, Namita Godwit Khadi, Salil Kapoor and Nick Roshan.Speaking on the occasion, one of the top Indian Designer Nick Roshan from Bangalore, said, "Presenting my collection in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, I feel immensely proud to showcase Uttarakhand's traditional Khaadi attire. I must say that I got to witness one of the best audience among many of my shows!"Sharing insights about the show, Organiser Vibhor Gupta said, "The major attraction of this season is the Plus Size and Mrs category. Happening for the first time in Dehradun, the ramp walk by plus-size female models is indeed a stepping stone." The first day of the fashion gala was welcomed with full vigour and glitz by the audience of Dehradun.Dehradun based models including Ayush, Satvika, Arti Payal, Jyoti Gulati, Radhika, Sana, Rishabh, Abhishek and Kalash, among other models from all over the country, walked the ramp during the fashion week.Present on the occasion were the Organizers of ICLFW Vibhor Gupta & Gaurav Gupta, Aryan Minocha, Marketing Head Mohanlal Sons Pooja Agarwal, Amandeep Singh, among others.