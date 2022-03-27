4th Edition Of Dehradun Literature Festival To Be Held From April 1-3

To celebrate the culture of reading, storytelling, and poetry rendition among Doonites, the 4th edition of the annual three-day-long Dehradun Literature Festival is scheduled from April 1st to 3rd at the Hyatt Regency and The Doon International School, Riverside Campus, Dehradun.This year's DLF will be featuring a line-up of renowned panelists, including Tusshar Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Malini Awasthy, Preeti Shenoy, Imtiaz Ali, Tahira Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Praladh Kakkar, Piyush Pandey, Jonathan Gill Harris, Ian Cardozo, Jasbir Jassi, Milee Ashwarya, Madhavi Menon, Saeed Naqvi, Akshat Gupta, Richa Dwivedi, Vasu Eda, Mini Bhardwaj, Vishwas Parchure, Deepam Chatterjee, Kiran Manral, Subhash Garg, Nayanika Mahtani, and many more prominent authors and revolutionaries from all around the country.Speaking on the occasion, the Founder of Dehradun Literature Festival, Samraant Virmani, says, “Ever since we commenced with the Dehradun Literature Festival, our fundamental objective has revolved around instilling a healthy habit of reading among everyone, especially the young generation, and bringing under one roof a sundry of like-minded and passionate people. With the same intention in mind, we are exhilarated to bring back the most loved festival on the ground in Dehradun”He further adds, "To facilitate participation, we have come up with online registration wherein one can simply visit the website of the Dehradun Literature Festival, dehradun-literature-festival.com register, and be a part of the festival."DLF is the most distinctive annual literature festival organized in the capital city Dehradun of Dev-Bhoomi Uttarakhand. In the last four years, the festival has brought some of the finest panelists from around the world, including Sadhguru, Maa Anand Sheela, Ruskin Bond, and Barkha Dutt, among many more. The festival provides several opportunities to the attendees, such as meet & greet and book signings by renowned authors and celebrities, exhibitions of books, paintings, caricatures, and handmade crafts, debates, rebuttals, and panel discussions among authors and speakers, and budding writers workshops to encourage young writers.