31 Fresh nCoV Cases In U’khand In A Span Of 24 Hrs, Two Deaths Added

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 17, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,637 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 31 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,885 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 330 (332, if yesterday’s data are any guide). The state's toll further moved up to 7,373 as one(?) more succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday’s data, 2 fatalities were added today, the oft-quoted official explanation: data of these deaths were not submitted by district health authorities to the HQs in time). Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 6,049. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 41. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally went up to 95.99%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.51%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% twentysix days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.16% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.61%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Bageshwar reported the maximum number of 7 fresh cases, whereas Chamoli and Dehradun followed with 4 each. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Almora and Uttarkashi, 2 each in Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and U S Nagar, 1 each in Nainital and Pithoragarh and 0 (Nil) each in Haridwar and Tehri Garhwal. (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 1 fresh infection was detected today—and not 0 (Nil)—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures).