3 Women From Haryana Suspected Drowned In Dehradun

: Three women from Haryana"s Sonepat district are suspected to have drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Raiwala area here on Sunday, police said. The women identified as Kusum (36), Seema (34), and Neha (24) were washed away in the current around 5 am at the Geeta Kutir bank in Haripur Kalan. A search was launched by the State Disaster Response Force after it got the information about the incident. None of the women have been found yet, they said. —PTI