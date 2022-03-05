2022 Assembly Elections: BJP Set To Come Back With A Firm Majority In UP, U'khand, Goa, Manipur: Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expressed confidence in being re-elected to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a joint press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.Nadda today said, "The first phase of elections in five states started during COVID-19 third wave. From January 8 to February 22, we had to campaign while adhering to several COVID-19 protocols. We want to thank the people across five states for following all COVID protocols."The BJP chief highlighted that the main focus area of the party was majorly on empowerment of women, youth, poor and needy, and the farmers among other sectors."The BJP is set to come back with a firm majority in the states where we currently have a government - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Our focus area was majorly on empowerment of women, youth, poor and needy and farmers among other sectors," said Nadda.He said, "In these four states, another major focus was on the development of educational institutions, connectivity, highways, airports and more. In Uttar Pradesh, five airports have come up, 10 universities, 78 degree colleges, 28 engineering colleges, 59 medical colleges have been started." 2022 Legislative Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The results will be declared on March 10. —ANI