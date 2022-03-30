1st R J Garde Lecture Program Held At IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee organized 1st R.J. Garde memorial lecture programme in O.P. Jain auditorium that was based on a theory of sediment transport, described the entertainment phenomenon from the grain scale to continuum scale m under a steady -uniform flow over a sediment bed is presented. The sediment grains, assumed as discrete spherical grain, are the subjected to turbulent wall-shear flows. At the grain scale, the forces acting on a sediment grain resting over three compact spherical grains are analyzed to determine the criteria for entrainment threshold in rolling, sliding and lifting modes considering the turbulence effects. Comparison of the theoretical results with the experimental data shows that the entrainment probabilities in rolling, sliding and lifting modes. Then, at the grain scale, using the log-normal probability density function for the near-bed instantaneous horizontal velocity, the entrainment probabilities in rolling, sliding and lifting modes for a given grain size are derived. The rolling and sliding probabilities increase with an increase in shields function and after attaining their individual maximum values, they reduce, while the lifting probability increases with shields function. The maximum value of the threshold shields function. In a continuum scale, the bedload flux is derived by hypothesizing the saltating mode of sediment transport incorporating the lifting probability obtained at the grain scale.This programme was graced by invited chief guest Prof. Subhashish Dey IIT Kharagpur who introduced about Prof. RJ Garde and delivered a lecture on Prof. R.J. Garde’s principle. Prof. C.S.P. Ojha gave a brief introduction about Prof. Subhasish Dey, Prof. Subhasish Dey was honored with presentation of momento by Prof. S.K. and Prof. Vinnarasi who welcomed the dignitaries and chief guestProf. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, highlighted, “Prof. Garde’s teaching and research work was in Hydraulic Engineering and Fluvial Hydraulics. As IIT Roorkee hosts the inaugural R.J. Garde Memorial Lecture series, I am happy to point out that his principle of sediment transport shines light on the measures required to mitigate flooding, manage water resources and ecology.”Prof. Subhashish Dey IIT Kharagpur graced the ceremony held in IIT Roorkee, said: “Prof. Garde's principle throws light over Comparison of the theoretical results with the experimental data shows that the entrainment probabilities in rolling, sliding and lifting modes. Then, at the grain scale, using the log-normal probability density function for the near-bed instantaneous horizontal velocity, the entrainment probabilities in rolling, sliding and lifting modes for a given grain size are derived. The rolling and sliding probabilities increase with an increase in shields function and after attaining their individual maximum values, they reduce, while the lifting probability increases with shields function. The maximum value of the threshold shields function. In a continuum scale, the bed-load flux is derived by hypothesizing the saltating mode of sediment transport incorporating the lifting probability obtained at the grain scale. he thanked Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi Director IIT Roorkee and his entire team for giving him an opportunity for participating in this initiative and for this honor too. “