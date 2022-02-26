188 People From Uttarakhand Stranded In Ukraine: State DGP

Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Saturday said the police have received information that about 188 people from Uttarakhand are stranded in Ukraine.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is constantly working out necessary arrangements to bring back Indian people stranded in Ukraine."We have got information that 188 people from Uttarakhand are stranded in Ukraine. MEA is working on necessary arrangements to get them out. The general helpline number of Uttarakhand is 112," Kumar said.A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including AirIndia, to bring back Indian nationals safely.In the coming days for Indian citizens, more flights are going to be operated from Ukraine (Kiev) amid tension in the country. —ANI