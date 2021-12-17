12th National Taekwondo Championship To Be Held On December 19th & 20th

The Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association announced the 12th National Taekwondo Championship at a press conference held today at Hotel Madhuban. The Taekwondo Championship is scheduled to take place on 19th and 20th December at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur.Addressing the media personnel, the Chairman of Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association, Dr. S Farooq, said, " The two-day long championship will witness participation of teams from over 15 states, including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Orissa, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, and Sikkim."Adding further, the Acting President of Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association, Raunak Jain, said, "The Taekwondo Championship is being organized in all weight categories, which will include Senior, Junior, Sub-Junior and cadets. This national championship will prove to be a boost for athletes that have been waiting for the longest time to compete."The General & Organising Secretary of Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association, Javed Khan, said, "The main purpose of holding this yearly championship is to select talented players for the international events of taekwondo and motivate players to prepare for the Olympics games & win medals for India."He further said that UKSTA is planning and working hard to organize the 7th International Taekwondo Championship in Uttarakhand as soon as the effect of Covid is over and the situation gets normal for international events.Also, present on the occasion were Treasurer Hina Habib, Raza Hussain, Joint Secretary UKSTA Mohd Umar, Former Principal DAV P College and Ex VC HNB Garhwal IP Saxena, and VP Organising Committee SP Kochar.