Youth Killed, Brother Injured In Firing By Uncle

A 25-year-old youth was killed and his 22-year-old brother was grievously injured after they were shot at by their uncle over a trivial issue at Semri village under Karchana police circle.The incident took place on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Deepak Shukla while the injured person is Vaibhav Shukla a.k.a Bunty who is undergoing treatment at the SRN hospital.Police have arrested the accused, identified as Neel Kamal Shukla, a security guard by profession. A licenced SBBL gun along with three live cartridges have been seized from his possession.The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway.Additional police force has been deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension. —IANS