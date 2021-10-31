Yogi Offers Water From Kabul At Ram Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered water from Kabul River, sent by a girl from Afghanistan, to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.The Chief Minister performed the 'Jal Abhishek' by mixing Ganga water with Kabul River water.A girl from Afghanistan had sent the water to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request that it should be offered at the Ram temple. The Prime minister asked the chief minister to do the same.he chief minister said that the water represented the sentiments of the people of Afghanistan. —IANS