Will Not Leave Protest Site Before Discussion On MSP, Other Issues: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said farmers will not leave the protest site unless a discussion on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues are held."The government wants that there should be no protests in the country but we will not leave the protest site before any discussion on MSP including other issues," Tikait told mediapersons.Asked about the passing of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha, the BKU leader said, "It is a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The protest will continue as other issues including MSP are still pending."The 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Lok Sabha today on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members. After the Lower House resumed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs. —ANI