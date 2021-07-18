UP Sees 7 More Coronavirus-Linked Deaths, 56 New Cases

Lucknow: Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the death toll to 22,721, while the infection tally climbed to 17,07,847 on Sunday after the detection of 56 fresh cases, according to an official statement.Two of the new fatalities were recorded in Kanpur, while one each in Bulandshahr, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Mirzapur and Auraiyya, the statement issued here by the UP government said on Sunday.Of the 56 fresh COVID-19 cases, six cases each were reported from Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, five from Prayagraj and four from Lucknow, it said.In the last 24 hours, 69 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, and have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,83,866.The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,260, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.54 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, while so far over 6.23 crore samples in the state have been tested, it said. —PTI