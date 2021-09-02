UP secretariat to be declared 'no weapon zone'

The private secretary Vishambhar Dayal had shot himself in the head with his revolver and is now battling for life in the hospital.

The decision comes after a suicide attempt by the private secretary of a senior IAS officer in the Bapu Bhawan on Monday.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to declare main government buildings and the state secretariat as 'no weapon zone'.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to review the security of government buildings after the incident.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), home, Avanish Awasthi told reporters, "It has been decided that bringing firearms in any secretariat building will be completely banned and a decision will be taken soon on declaring the entire area as 'No Weapon Zone'."

He further said, "Two committees have also been constituted which will submit a detailed report next week on the safety equipment, resources, manpower and training required to further strengthen the security arrangements in the secretariat. The recommendations of the two committees will be implemented after due deliberations."

The security arrangements at all entry and exit points of secretariat buildings will be made more stringent by providing access control equipment like Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) and bag scanners and the number of CCTV cameras will be increased for enhanced surveillance," he said.

The official said that the deployment of the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) for the security of the secretariat is also under consideration.

The UPSSF was formed after the chief minister asked for the setting up of a CISF-like force to guard important institutions and persons to reduce the burden on the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) so that the latter could focus on law and order.

