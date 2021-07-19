UP Minister wants sports ground in every gram sabha

In a letter to Yogi, the Minister said that 'Yuvak Mangal Dal' should be renamed as 'CM Youth Club' and a helpline should be started under three officials to cater to the requirements of the youth and to dispose of their problems.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jails, Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki (Apna Dal) has urged Chief minister Yogi Adityanath to develop sports grounds in every gram sabha under the MGNREGS to facilitate budding sportspersons in rural areas.

"Winners of the Laxman Award, Rani Lakshmi Bai Award, Major Dhyan Chand Award and State Vivekanand Youth Award should be directly recruited to the sports and youth welfare department to bring in vibrancy and new ideas in the department," the Minister stated.

He added that prominent sports persons who have been honoured with various state awards should be made brand ambassadors of various government schemes and awareness campaigns.

He further said that it is the need of the hour to encourage budding talent and also those who are bringing laurels to the state. All achievers should be given jobs.

Singh added that the Chief Minister had reacted positively to his proposal.

"Work in this direction has already started in my constituency Jahanabad in Fatehpur district where we are developing five sports grounds in every block.

"My efforts have started bearing fruit. Rural youths are deprived of sports grounds and equipment. The step would go a long way in encouraging sportspersons in rural areas," he said.

