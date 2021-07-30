UP Minister slams Priyanka on ambulance tweet

State government spokesperson and senior minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said that instead of understanding the matter she is supporting people who are creating hurdles in public service.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for making 'irresponsible' remarks over the sacking of ambulance drivers in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is difficult to comprehend how a leader like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can behave so irresponsibly and post anything on social media without knowing the exact matter and mislead the public. She is just trying to sensationalise something that is untrue," he said.

Clarifying that the state government had nothing to do with the ambulance drivers' strike since the drivers were not government employees nor were they hired or fired by the government. All the drivers were private company employees and they were dismissed by them.

"Such statements only prove that Priyanka does not do her homework before trying to malign the image of the state government which has done a tremendous job in controlling the second Covid wave," he said.

The minister further said, "At this time of hour when everyone should show their support towards the government, the Congress is just trying to mislead people and create a situation of panic through such irresponsible statements."

He also added, "Priyanka comes to Uttar Pradesh only for tourism and has nothing to do with the people.".

Priyanka had alleged on Thursday that the UP government sacked more than 500 workers by imposing Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

She tweeted, "During Covid-19, the government talked about showering flowers on ambulance workers. But, when they (workers) raise their voice for their rights, it is talking about raining lathis on them. The government has sacked more than 500 workers by imposing ESMA and people are facing troubles. God save the state from such a government."

--IANS