UP cyber cell recovers Rs 6 cr drawn from bank accounts

The cyber cell, that includes 16 cyber police stations across the state, has lodged 528 FIRs since it came into being a year ago and solved 126 cases, leading to the arrest of 385 accused.

The UP police cyber cell has recovered Rs 6 crore that cyber frauds had siphoned off from bank accounts of unsuspecting individuals.

A senior home official said that equipment and resources have been provided to all regional cyber police stations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also sanctioned Rs 32 crore for strengthening new cyber police stations.

In a statement, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Avanish Awasthi said that so far, 49,779 complaints have been received from National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and 21,512 tip line complaints (relating to child pornography) have also been received from the ministry of home affairs.

These are being resolved at cybercrime stations in the state.

"A total of 1,363 judicial/police gazetted/non-gazetted personnel have also been trained for investigation," said Awasthi.

ADG cybercrime Ram Kumar said that toll free number 155260 is functional round the clock and caters to complaints of fraudulent withdrawal of money bank accounts.

Kumar said that various digital platforms have been made functional for complaints of cybercrime.

SP cybercrime Triveni Singh said, "Recently, cyber cell busted a gang operating road tax collection racket worth Rs 2.4 crore and also arrested two men who had spoofed mining department website and caused loss of Rs 200 crore to the exchequer."

--IANS