UP: BJP MLA writes to CM to rename Sultanpur as Kushbhawanpur

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Deomani Dwivedi has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to rename Sultanpur as Kushbhawanpur.

Speaking to ANI, Dwivedi said, "Poet Kalidasa in his book Raghuvansh Mahakavyam had suggested that Sultanpur was actually known as Kushbhawanpur or Kushnagri. A few days back I sent a letter to CM seeking renaming of Sultanpur."

The BJP MLA, who represents Lambhua constituency in Sultanpur, had raised the issue in the Assembly in 2018.

"The name of Kushbhawanpur was renamed forcefully. What is wrong in changing the name which reminds us of slavery," he said.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj. (ANI)