UP Assembly to release compilation of Kalyan Singh's speeches

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit on Sunday said that the state Assembly will release a compilation of Kalyan Singh's speeches made by him in the state Assembly.He said that the compilation would be released within one week.Kalyan Singh had been elected to the state Assembly ten times from 1967 and his oratory skills were admired by even his harshest critics.Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (89) passed away here on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.Singh was admitted to the ICU of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on July 4 in a critical condition.