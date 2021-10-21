UP Aims To Reach The Cumulative Vaccine Coverage Of 13 Cr Vaccine Doses By End Of Week: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the state government is aiming to cross the landmark by administring over 13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week."Till date, Uttar Pradesh has administered 12.25 crore vaccine doses. Today, we will inoculate a lot of people and by this week, we will touch the landmark of 13 crore vaccination doses," Adityanath said while addressing media. Talking about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, the Chief Minister said that there is no shortage of vaccines in Uttar Pradesh and asked the citizens to beware and continue following COVID-19 protocols during the upcoming festive season. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also congratulated India on achieving the milestone of administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country."India has conducted the fastest and the safest vaccination programme in the world," he added. The whole nation is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose guidance we have been able to achieve this landmark," he added. The Chief Minister also expressed his sympathies for the families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister visited a COVID-19 vaccination centre set up Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Lucknow to meet health care workers and beneficiaries. In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. —ANI