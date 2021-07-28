Uma Bharti visits Kalyan Singh in hospital

Lucknow: Former Union minister and senior BJP leader, Uma Bharti, on Wednesday, called on former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh who is in hospital.

Uma Bharti inquired about the senior leader’s health and poke to his family members and doctors.

Kalyan Singh, who is now on a life-support system, is said to be ‘critically ill’ and is on dialysis.

The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology. Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health,” the hospital bulletin said.—IANS