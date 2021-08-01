Tribute Paid To Legend Mohammad Rafi

Correspondent : Legendary Singer Mohammad Rafi whose voice has mesmerized generations of listeners, was paid tribute by a large number of members of Nightingale Melody Club, (NMC) , Bareilly on his 41st death anniversary. Nishi Malik, Co- Director, NMC along with Antresh Singh paid floral tributes to Mohammad Rafi amidst a round of applause. Raj Malik, founder Director of Nightingale Melody Club claimed the subcontinent hasn't produced a versatile voice like Rafi sahib..As many as 15 artistes including Dr. Ramesh Kumar, Dr. Soumya Roy Saran, Usha Kiran, Sudhir Verma, Poonam Rastogi, Antaresh Devi, KS Rathi, Vikas Agarwal, Savita Singh, Preeti Kumari, Pinky Kumari , regaled the audience with hit songs of Mohammad Rafi . Song "Kahin Bekhayaal Hokar"and "Humne dekhi h" by Nishi Malik captivated the audience and left the NMC's members spellbound." "Teri Pyaari pyaari Surat" by Savya Singh was also much appreciated by the members. The background music was given by Pawan Kishore on Guitar,Kumar Chanda on Dholak, Poonam Rastogi and Kanchan Sagar were on percussion.The event managed by Co-Director Nishi Malik was appreciated by one and all.