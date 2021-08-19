Train hits animal near UP's Jhinjhak station, rail movement affected

Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh): Train movement was disrupted after a train hit an animal near Jhinjhak Railway Station in the Kanpur Dehat district late on Wednesday night.

Three pillars of the overhead cable line were damaged in the incident, officials said.

"We are not getting any satisfactory answers as to when the train service will start again, everyone is giving a different answer. It is too hot, we and our kids are facing problems. There are not any facilities at the station. I am going to Darbhanga from Delhi," said Ramesh, a passenger who was inconvenienced due to disruption.

After repairs, services were restored for the public. (ANI)