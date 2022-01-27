Those Who Yearn To Equate UP's Identity With 'Saifai Mahotsav' Won't Succeed: Adityanath Slams SP

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday morning said that those who yearn to make the state's identity similar to 'Saifai Mahotsav' are now history and remain only that.Organised between 1997 and 2015, Saifai Mahotsav was an annual cultural fair started in 1997 by Late Ranveer Singh Yadav, nephew of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and father of Tej Pratap Singh Yadav (ex-MP from Mainpuri). It was renamed as Ranveer Singh Smriti Saifai Mahotsav after his death in 2002. The closing ceremony was a controversial event due to the participation of controversial personalities.In a tweet today, Adityanath wrote in Hindi, "The state is now identified with 'Divya Kumbh' and 'Grand Deepotsav', it will remain the same... Those who yearn to make the state's identity similar to 'Saifai Mahotsav' are now history, will remain a history..."This development holds significance as Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, 5th phase on February 27, 6th phase on March 3 and 7th and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa will be done on March 10. —ANI