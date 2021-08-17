Taliban Fighting For Freedom Of Afghanistan: SP's Sambhal MP

: Coming out in support of the regime change in Afghanistan, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal on Tuesday said that the Taliban is fighting for the freedom of their country and Afghan people want freedom under its leadership.Speaking to ANI, the SP MP said, "When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country and run it. Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia and US to settle in their country."Barq stated that now the Taliban wants to free their country while adding that it is an internal matter of the Taliban."Afghanistan's independence is their personal matter. Why the US will rule in Afghanistan? The Taliban is a force there and the Afghan people want freedom under its leadership," he added.Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya slammed Barq and said there is no difference between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leaders of the SP."The Samajwadi Party can say anything, if such a statement has come from the SP on the Taliban, then what is the difference between Imran Khan and the leaders of the SP," said Deputy CM.Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul, as per a media report.Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. Thousands of Afghans flooded the tarmac on Monday morning, at one point swarming around a departing US military plane as it taxied down the runway. —ANI