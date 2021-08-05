SP Now Remembering Janeshwar Mishra For Political Gains: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said the Samajwadi Party is now remembering the late Janeshwar Mishra after the immense success of her party's intellectual conferences.This move by the SP is one of political interest and is aimed at gaining cheap popularity, she added.'After the immense success of the BSP's 'Prabuddh Varg vichar sangoshthi' (intellectual conferences) in the districts of UP, the SP has now remembered Janeshwar Mishra and his community, which has faced harassment at the hands of the BJP government,' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.'If all this is not a drama for their political interest and cheap popularity, what else is it,' she questioned. Earlier, the BSP chief paid tributes to Mishra on his birth anniversary.'Hearty tributes to the late Janeshwar Mishra on his birth anniversary. The park named after him in Lucknow was built by the BSP government in the name of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, but the SP government renamed it like it changed names of districts because of its casteist thoughts and hatred. What is this honor,' she asked. Mayawati's tweet came at a time when the Samajwadi Party is taking out a cycle yatra across tehsils and its chief, Akhilesh Yadav, leading the rally in Lucknow. —PTI