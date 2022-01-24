SP Had Built Haj House, We Constructed Mansarovar Bhawan: Yogi In Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for indulging in appeasement politics saying that SP had built Haj house in Ghaziabad whereas the BJP government has constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan for devotees."Earlier, here a Haj house was made by flouting norms. Today, not Haj house, but Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan is also made. That's why I tell you that the difference is clear," Adityanath said here.Yogi further added, "They (SP) played with religious beliefs and Kanwar yatra was being stopped." He stated that the BJP-led UP government regularised the Kanwar Yatra.The Chief Minister questioned the Samajwadi Party's candidates list and ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls saying that SP has given tickets to rioters of Muzaffarnagar."If you see the first list of SP candidates, it will be clear what they are thinking. They have given tickets to the rioters of Muzaffarnagar, those who had migrated to Kairana. Those people who are giving tickets to the rioters are again trying to throw the state in the pit of riots. We do not compromise on nationalism."Adityanath stated that the BJP government in UP has given out a new model of nationalism and development. "We did what we promised", he said. He further claimed that SP believes in destruction while BJP's beliefs are in development and uniting everyone."When a person in SP regime got a government job, the uncle-nephew would start asking for bribes," said the CM. "His (Akhilesh Yadav) casteist thinking was limited to the family, his development was also limited to the family but we (BJP) worked for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas without any discrimination", claimed Yogi Aditynath.According to CM, the difference in the regime between BJP and Samajwadi Party is clear, while SP used to give protection to rioters and mafia, the BJP government is working with the policy of zero tolerance on crime."Before 2017 there was an atmosphere of fear; the girls could not go to school. There was an atmosphere of curfew in the evening and every other day there used to be riots somewhere."The CM said that the BJP government in UP after it came to power first took the decision to close the slaughterhouse and formed a squad for our girls. "We made houses for 43 lakh poor," he claimed. He informed that the BJP government is building a film city in Gautam Buddha Nagar."When people with dynastic and casteist mentality come to power, you have all seen what they did. When SP was in power in 2012, they withdrew the cases of the accused of terrorist attack in Ayodhya at the first chance and gave protection to the mafias. There was no such district in the SP government where there was no riot. Nobody will get a chance to flee from Kairana.""Earlier the government had no concern for its employees, nor pension account was opened, no money was given till 2004-17. We have deposited Rs 10,000 crores of our government", claimed Yogi."The Opposition said that they will restore the old pension but when the old pension was stopped their very own 'Abba Jaan' was the Chief Minister of the state," Yogi added. He stated that the BJP-led state government did not cut anyone's salary during the COVID pandemic.While speaking about COVID, Yogi said, "The whole world was dealing with COVID pandemic but the recovery model under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in India has set an example to the whole world. If we compare our death toll with America's, then America has seen twice the deaths that of India. The same is with Europe." "While the opposition leaders were on Twitter, PM Modi was in the lab working on COVID-19 vaccines." He claimed that his government has given free vaccines, rations, tests after the pandemic broke out while Congress Samajwadi Bahujan Samaj Party were absent during the COVID pandemic. —ANI