SP Govt Was Biased Towards A Specific Caste: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of bias towards a specific caste in the recruitment process, even as he claimed his government has fulfilled all the resolutions it made to people in 2017.

The BJP leader said he is now seeking suggestions for the 2022 elections under the "Sujhav aapka sankalp hamara (your suggestions, our resolve)" campaign."This is the first government which has issued its report card periodically to stress that we did what promised," the chief minister said here."We had issued a "sankalp patra" which was different from the traditional manifesto of political parties. Announcements are made but "sankalp" is what is adopted as a mantra and followed and implemented with full honesty. Sankalp is a medium of lok kalyan and taken for national welfare," he said.Accusing the previous Samajwadi Party government of being biased towards a specific caste, the BJP leader alleged that before 2017 all recruitments were "controversial", but the dispensation under him has given jobs to more than 4.5 lakh youths with "full transparency".

"There was casteism-nepotism in appointments. When the result of Deputy Collector was declared by the UPPSC in 2015, you must have seen that out of total 86 appointments, 56 belonged to a particular caste, disrespecting merit," the chief minister said, adding that during the recruitment process, members of one family used to go out for extortion.The Akhilesh Yadav government had often been accused by Opposition parties of favouring his own caste in the recruitment process.Meanwhile, the chief minister also launched "Akanksha Peti" seeking suggestion under the "Sujhav Aapka Sankalp Hamara" programme.

For the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP will keep Akansha Peti at 30,000 places in the village and urban areas of the state.Sharpening his attack on rival parties, the CM said, "Before 2017, people used to point fingers at Uttar Pradesh but today under the BJP"s rule, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a complete transformation and its perception before the country and across the globe has changed." "This is the same state having the same resources, but the perception changed with a change in government," he said."We did what we promised in 2017 and for the next "sankalp patra (we)are seeking suggestions with an assurance to the people of better security atmosphere, development and a pledge to make the state as number one state," he said.

"Earlier governments used to open fire on the farmers. They were a symbol of exploitation but we waived off farm loans to get farmers to get them out of debt." Cow slaughtering, cattle smuggling and illegal slaughterhouses used to be the hallmarks of previous governments, he charged."But as soon as the BJP came to power in 2017, all illegal slaughterhouses were closed. Our government worked for cow protection. Under the "Mukhya Mantri Besahara Gauvansh Sahbhagita Yojana", the state government gives Rs 900 per month to volunteers to take care of stray cattle," he said.There was no policy for the procurement of sugarcane and sugarcane arrears for 10 years were pending, he said."We brought a procurement policy and arrears of 10 years’ worth Rs 1.48 lakh crores have been paid," he said, alleging previous dispensations sold sugar mills and this government started the closed ones.Even during the COVID-19 period, all the 119 sugar mills operated in the state, he said.The chief minister also alleged poor law and order under past government claiming parents used to worry about their girls venturing out of their houses and said that this has changed now.

—PTI