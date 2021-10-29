Soron In UP Declared Pilgrim Site

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has declared Soron in Kasganj district as a place of pilgrimage.The Chief Minister said that by declaring Soron a pilgrimage site, the ancient and sacred sites located in the area will be protected and smaller places of worship will be revived.The move, said a government spokesperson, will also benefit Charkateerth, Yogteerth, Suryateerth, Somteerth and Sakotakteerth in the area. Along with protection to the religious sites, locals of Soron will also benefit and get new avenues of employment."Soron is a site associated with Lord Barah. It finds mention in several Puranas. It is believed that it is the place where Lord Vishnu's third avatar, Lord Barah, took nirvana," said the spokesperson. He said that by declaring Soron the pilgrimage site, its historical places would also be preserved. —IANS