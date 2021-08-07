Reply To Oppn With Facts, Point Out Achievements To Public: Nadda To BJP Workers

: While addressing a programme organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in state capital Lucknow on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda said all party office bearers should fulfil their responsibilities ahead of the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections."Our party workers should counter the opposition parties with facts to expose them and communicate the schemes of the Central and the state governments to the general public," Nadda added.He told district panchayat presidents and block chiefs that, "The people have elected you to your respective posts, you are not only a leader of the people but are the custodians of their faith. You must restore their faith."Speaking about the recent Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, Nadda said, "The Yogi Adityanath government has done a commendable job of strengthening democracy by conducting the three-phase UP panchayat elections despite the Covid-19 pandemic. You will experience this only in India. This is the beauty of democracy here. The opposition parties should be countered on the basis of the work done by you (BJP workers)."Targeting the opposition parties, Nadda said, "The mindset of some opposition leaders is such that earlier they used to allege that the Covid vaccine is BJP's vaccine so we will not receive the vaccine jabs. But today they are getting vaccinated. How will leaders with such small mindset lead Uttar Pradesh? This is something to think about. Earlier, in UP there used to be a rule of a particular caste or community, there was never a rule of the country and society. Today in Uttar Pradesh, only Yogi ji's government has moved forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."The BJP President said Uttar Pradesh was earlier known for communal riots, today it stands at second position in the country in terms of the 'Ease of Doing Business'. No other party has done as much work for the farmers of the country as the Modi government, he said.During the UPA government, Rs 1.21 lakh crore was spent on agriculture while Rs 2.11 lakh crore was spent by the Modi government. Nearly 80 lakh houses have received electricity under the Saubhagya scheme in Uttar Pradesh and 2.62 crore houses have been electrified across the country, Nadda added.There are a total of 2.54 crore beneficiaries of 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme in Uttar Pradesh, of which 1.83 crore people have already benefited from it.The BJP President said, "Earlier governments promised to waive off the loans of farmers. Once the loans of some farmers were waived off after which they were neglected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disbursed three instalments of Rs 2,000 annually to more than 10 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana."Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nadda said today Uttar Pradesh is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Yogiji. For decades, there were many villages where electricity never reached but today under the leadership of Modi at the Centre and Yogi in the state, people's lives have been transformed.Earlier, rural women used to feed the family by burning traditional cooking fuels which caused health hazards but Modi has transformed the lives of such women with the implementation of Ujjwala scheme by providing smokeless chulhas. Modiji's resolve is to see that no person should be deprived of a pucca house. "All of you (BJP workers) should move door-to-door to fulfil his resolve," the BJP President added. —IANS