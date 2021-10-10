Rampur, UP To Host The Next 'Hunar Haat' From October 16 To 25

The next "Hunar Haat" will be organised in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, from 16thto 25thOctober, 2021 as a part of series of 75 "Hunar Haat", going to be organised across the country under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here today said that Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the 29th"HunarHaat" in Rampur on 16th October 2021. Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal will be present as the Chief Guest on the occasion.Artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and Union Territories will bring their indigenous exquisite handmade products for sale and display at the "Hunar Haat". Artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other places of the country will bring their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc at the event.Shri Naqvi said that "Vishwakarma Vatika" will be one of the main attraction in "Hunar Haat" to be organised across the country. Artisans and craftsmen will display live, how these traditional indigenous products are made in these “Vishwakarma Vatika". It will be helpful in preserving and promoting the traditional art and craft of the country.He said, besides "Vocal for Local", the upcoming "Hunar Haat" will also be based on the theme of "Best from Waste". Exquisite products made from used and discarded items in households such as plastic, paper, ply, wood, glass, ceramic, jute, cotton, wool as well as banana stems, sugarcane pulp, paddy and wheat straw-stems, husk, Tur, rubber, iron, brass, etc will be available in the “Hunar Haat”.He said that the people will also enjoy traditional food from almost every corner of the country under one roof at "Bawarchikhana" section in the "Hunar Haat".Shri Naqvi stated that renowned artists such as Pankaj Udhas, Kailash Kher, Anu Kapoor, Sudesh Bhosle, Kumar Sanu, Roop Kumar Rathore, Sonali Rathore, Altaf Raja, Nizami Brothers, Vivek Mishra, Neelam Chauhan, Rekha Raj, Prem Bhatia, Bhupendra Singh Bhuppi and Nooran Sisters will enthral the audience with their musical, cultural programmes in the evening everyday at "Hunar Haat" in Rampur.Shri Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat” has become a “credible platform” to strengthen Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call for “Swadeshi-Swavlamban” and “Vocal for Local” and providing market to indigenous products of traditional artisans and craftsmen.The Minister said that during the last about 7 years, more than 5 lakh 50 thousand artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through “Hunar Haat”. Target has been set to provide employment and employment opportunities to lakhs of more artisans, craftsmen through 75 “Hunar Haat” under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.Shri Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat” will also depict, in an artistic manner, the history and role played by great freedom fighters of that particular region where “Hunar Haat” will be organised.Shri Naqvi also informed that after Rampur, "Hunar Haat" will be organised at Dehradun (29 October to 7 November), Lucknow (12 to 21 November), Hyderabad (26 November to 5 December), Surat (10 to 19 December), New Delhi (22 December 2021 to 02 January 2022). “Hunar Haat” will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places in the coming days.