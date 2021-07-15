Rajasthan Health Minister Backs UP’s Population Control Policy

After BJP-ruled states namely Uttar Pradesh and Assam proposed to introduce population control laws, Congress-ruled Rajasthan’s Health Minister Raghu Sharma also backed the policy saying it is time the country should think on one-child norm.Speaking on his views on the UP government’s population control draft bill, Raghu Sharma said the country needs to think on the slogan, “Hum Do, Hamare Ek” (one child per family) now.He said that the growing population was a matter of concern and hence we need to think how to control population to ensure coming generations get better facilities. Another state minister Pratap Singh Khachriya also raised a demand for bringing in population control policy saying, “Indira Gandhi brought in the slogan of ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ years back. At that time, the RSS and Jan Sangh protested against the same and made it an election issue. Now it’s the time when the BJP should stop politicising the issue and follow the footsteps of Indira Gandhi on this issue,” he added.Also, another Congress MLA in Rajasthan, Bharat Singh wrote a letter to chief minister Ashok Gehlot demanding a strict law for population control in the state. Meanwhile, BJP deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore welcomed the statement of Sharma and said that a bill on population control should be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session. Hope he doesn’t take a U-turn from his statement, he added. —IANS