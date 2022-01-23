Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Launch UP's Youth Manifesto

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi launched the Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ in Delhi on Friday ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

While speaking at the launch of the 'youth manifesto' called 'Bharti Vidhan', Rahul Gandhi said that the manifesto is all about 'UP youth's visions', which has been drafted after consulting the youths of the state. "The youth in Uttar Pradesh needs a new vision and only Congress can give that vision to the state. Congress spoke to UP youth before outlining the manifesto. It is all about their opinion", Rahul Gandhi stated. He further added that Congress wants to create a new Uttar Pardesh by utilising the youth's vision.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi claimed, "About 880 youth lost a job in Uttar Pradesh every 24 hours while 16 lakh youths lost jobs in the last 5 years." Stressing more on the job scenario Rahul said, "PM Modi promised 2 crore job every year which did not happen. Why? This is because India's assets are going to two-three capitalists."

"There are no hollow words of the Congress party, the thinking is that a strategy for the future of the youth of UP, how we will get you employment, how we will get you employment, it should be told. Not that we should tell you that brother, we will give you 10 lakh, 20 lakh, 30 lakh, 40 lakh jobs, but how Congress will give it, we have written this in this manifesto", said Congress' Rahul Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, while speaking at the manifesto launch said, Congress in Uttar Pradesh wants the focus to be on development instead of negative propaganda based on caste or communalism like the other parties. "The Manifesto is called 'Bharti Vidhan' as the main problem in Uttar Pradesh is 'bharti' or recruitment", stated Priyanka.

She claimed that the UP youth are anguished due to a lack of jobs despite being qualified. "We will create 20 lakh employment out of which 8 lakh jobs would be reserved for women", said Priyanka. Besides this, Congress promises to fill all the empty seats in government schools-1.5 lakh teachers would be employed. The party would also address the exam corruption problem and promises to waive off competitive exam fees for all. "Along with this, work will be done on making the recruitment process transparent and the posts lying vacant for a long time will be filled. Affordable loans for startups are also promised", said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"We don't spread hatred as we unite people and we want to create a new Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi added.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday hinted at being the CM candidate for the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. When asked about the CM face in UP, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Do you see anybody else's face from the Congress party [in UP]? Dikh to raha hai na sab jagah mere chehra (You can see my face everywhere)."

—ANI