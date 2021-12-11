Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Priyanka making UP pro. Rather, via her stoic enervation, she already has succeeded in bringing out Congress from ashes since 1989, turned it in to a talking point amid all sections of "omniscent" UPites, ensuring the diverse masses in the burgeoning state fast converging on Congress be elected in next year's state assembly elections, let the government therein be of the Congress that indeed is for all, by all, of all on equal terms with no discrimination of any kind whatsoever.

Interestingly, Priyanka, Congress already are constant diets of the politically over ripened UPites who have turned away from the "immaturity" of other parties as they day in and day out embroil in narrow sectarian terminologies, descriptions, "biases that if all are only speedily pushing UP many light years backward with no sign of it reaching at 2022 in any way", opine commoners who constitute more than 95% of the UPites. They want an end to it as enough is enough, opine they openly, literally chanting "Congress, Congress". ..."Aaj ka sarkar UP mein kaisa ho, zaheer hai, Congress ka hee akela sarkar ho, aur kisika nahi, bahut ho gaya barbadi" is the common opinion amid UPites from Sahibabad to Ballia..."Priyanka-totka (very roughly, medicine) is indeed is working magic like amid UPites who indeed opine that Priyanka jaisa netri/neta hi UP mein aaj chahiye...UP bachega to desh bachega, UP khatam to desh khatam. Could it be because UP has largest assembly in the world's largest democracy India, if UP with its 405 MLAs is safe, consolidated, onward marching, the whole country thereon is or will be safe, sound, stolid.

For that, the UPites, otherwise highly supercilious, adamant, always 'nose up, head high', want Priyanka, Congress...