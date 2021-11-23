Prez To Visit Kanpur From Nov 24 To 25

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur) from November 24 to 25, 2021.On November 24, 2021, the President will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav.On November 25, 2021, the President will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University.