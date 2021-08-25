President of India to visit Uttar Pradesh from August 26 to 29

New Delhi (The Hawk): The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya) from August 26 to 29, 2021.

On August 26, 2021, the President will grace the 9th convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

On August 27, 2021, the President will unveil a statue of Dr Sampurnanand, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and inaugurate an Auditorium at the Capt Manoj Pandey Sainik School in Lucknow. On the same day, he will also grace the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

On August 28, 2021, the President will lay the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Mahavidyalaya and inaugurate the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya at Gorakhpur.

On August 29, 2021, the President will visit Ayodhya by train from Lucknow where he will launch various projects of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh including renovation/construction of Tulsi Smarak Bhavan and development of Nagar Bus Stand and Ayodhya Dham. Before concluding his visit to Ayodhya, the President will also visit the construction site of Shri Ram Temple and perform Pooja.