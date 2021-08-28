President Kovind Inaugurates Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya In UP's Gorakhpur

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.Speaking on the occasion, the President said that India has a glorious history in higher education."From the world's first university at Taxila to the universities of Nalanda, Udantapuri, Vikramshila and Vallabhi, the tradition had faded for some time. But, our scientists, doctors and teachers have continuously influenced the world with their intellect and dedication. They have instilled in all of us confidence that our students are capable of carrying forward our ancient tradition of knowledge," said the President.President Kovind expressed confidence that Mahayogi Gorakhnath University would prepare knowledgeable students who would contribute to building a self-reliant, strong and healthy India, and further noted that this university would conduct employment generating courses keeping in view the need of the hour in addition to courses in Yoga, Ayurveda, medical education, higher education and technical education. "While this university would encourage high-level research, it would also run vocational education and skill development courses for students," he said.The President said that the National Education Policy 2020 envisages that education should build character."Education should develop ethics, rationality, compassion and sensitivity in students as well as make them capable for employment. One of the objectives of the National Education Policy is to improve the curriculum and pedagogy of our institutions and also to create awareness among the students about their fundamental duties and constitutional values as well as their roles and responsibilities as citizens in the changing world," he said.The President further noted that the Maharana Pratap Education Council, established in 1932 with the goal of social upliftment through the spread of education, is running about 50 educational institutions in northern India, especially in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and added that these institutions emphasis is being laid on the overall development of personality of the students apart from providing modern education.The President added that Gorakshpeeth has been playing a major role in the socio-religious awakening of India for centuries."During India's freedom movement, this Peeth had played an important role in the political awakening. Even at present, Gorakshapeeth remains the centre of public awareness, public service, education and medical service," he said. —ANI