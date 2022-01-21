People Want A Change In UP, A Solution To Their Problems: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is also the AICC senior observer for Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday said that people want a change in the state and a solution to problems such as inflation and unemployment.

He said people want a change in Uttar Pradesh and a solution to their problems because inflation, unemployment have increased and farmers are not getting adequate prices. "People are worried about issues," Baghel told media persons in Raipur today.

The Chief Minister was asked about his meeting with the Congress High command including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi today. "Chhattisgarh model was also talked about in the meeting. There are many states that want to adopt the model of Chhattisgarh," he added.

Congress is mulling over the inclusion of the "Chhattisgarh model" in the party's election manifesto for the poll-bound states. According to the sources, the Congress high command discussed the inclusion of people-friendly schemes implemented in Chhattisgarh in the party's manifesto for the upcoming five states. A glimpse of the 'Chhattisgarh model' may be seen in the party's election manifesto for the poll-bound states.

Schemes related to affordable cheap generic medicines, relief to farmers, Godhan Nyay Yojana have been highly appreciated at the national level. The party is looking forward to presenting the "Chhattisgarh" model to the country, sources added.

Baghel is on a political visit to Uttar Pradesh for three days for the campaign. He held door-to-door campaigning in Noida. Speaking about ED raids in Punjab, he said that these raids take place only at the premises of Opposition parties in the poll-bound state.

"Why are Yogi's relatives not being raided in UP? Why are Uttarakhand CM's relatives not being raided? Why are these raids taking place only at the places of Opposition parties?" he said.

Baghel slammed the investigative agencies over such raids and asked, "Why do these agencies join hands with BJP in poll-bound states?"

He mentioned a saying from cricket. "It is said about Pakistan that a total of 13 players play there including two umpires. Just like that, the central agencies join hand with BJP in poll-bound states."

