Owaisi Is SP Agent: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi as an 'agent' of the Samajwadi Party. He also accused Owaisi of instigating riots in the state and warned of strict action if the AIMIM leader tried to create trouble.Addressing the 'Booth President's Conference' at the inauguration of the district headquarters office in Kanpur, Yogi Adityanath said, "Earlier there used to be riots every third or fourth day in the state, but now Uttar Pradesh has the identity of a riot- free state. On this occasion, I will ask the followers of 'Chacha jaan' (Owaisi) and 'Abba jaan' (Mulayam) to listen carefully -- if you spoil the atmosphere by provoking the feelings of the state, then the government knows how to deal with it strictly."He said that Owaisi was trying to instigate people by becoming an agent of Samajwadi PArty (SP). He should keep in mind that now the government is not backing the riots, but the government now runs the bulldozers on the mafia. Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi had demanded that the Modi government at the Centre should withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) law just like they had withdrawn the farm laws. "If the government brings NPR and CAA laws, then we will create another new 'Shaheen Bagh," he had said. —IANS