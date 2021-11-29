Opposition Didn't Have Courage To Build Ram Temple In Ayodhya: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that none of the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh had the courage to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya.Slamming Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said, "A grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built in Ayodhya. Congress, Behen Ji or Babua couldn't gather the courage to build Ram Mandir. Even today, whenever they go to the temple, they think 10 times, whether to go or not," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.Taking a jibe at Opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that leaders of other parties are becoming "electoral Hindus" ahead of the state assembly elections.Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "Whoever is coming (to visit Ramlala), we are not stopping them from coming, nor are we saying that they should not come. But, Before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, no party came to support the construction of the Ram Temple. They rather opposed it. They never helped the Karsevaks. And today everyone is becoming electoral Hindus.""Today the whole country is happy and excited about the construction of the Ram Temple. I myself have been a soldier of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and have been a karsevak," he added.The Deputy Chief Minister exuded confidence of BJP's coming back in power by winning more than 300 seats in the state Assembly polls.The BJP leader's remarks came against the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Ayodhya visit last month where he offered prayer at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and visited Hanuman Garhi Temple.Notably, on August 5, 2020, the foundation stone was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict in the decades-old Ram Mandi-Babri Masjid dispute. A five-judge bench of the apex court unanimously ruled in the favour of Ram Lalla and handed over the entire disputed land to a trust which would be set up by the government. —ANI