Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): On to Ayodhya...to vanquish "all" and be 'sure' conqueror, winner, fully consolidated, affirmed as "Hindu Mukhya Mantri of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Ayodhya" and "sampoorna Uttar Pradesh" for next at least 50 years, openly opine UP-knowing, UP-analysing fully knowledgeable persona from Ballia to Ghaziabad, from Bahraich to Lucknow to Barabanki to Tundla to Benaras/Varanasi to Muzaffarnagar to Meerut to Bulandshahr to Gajraola + what have You in UP. All through the full fledged country like state UP, unanimity on "Yogi Adiyanath Feer Se Uttar Pradesh Ka Purna Mukhya Mantri 2027 tak evam iske baad bhi...Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Uttar Pradesh mein Jogi Adityanath dankey ke jor par rahenge, ookhar lo kya ookhar-na hai".

Yogi (Jogi according to past-Kanpur, past-Allhabad denizens with strong purvaiah, bhojpuri accents up to Bihar-touching Ballia, Nepal-touching 'sampoorna Gorakhpur) is widely claimed to be fully confident of remaining CM after the next elections in UP as well as the masses of all hues in UP currently are 'Sri Ram-ised' fully and there is no way it can be altered in any way, assert UPites. According to them, thanks to the astute Yogi-machinations in favor of Ram (soon to be Shiv, Krishna as well), otherwise adamant masses in the state have taken abundant fancy for the Yogi, opine social analysers based in UP or covertly or overtly connected with UP officially or unofficially.

Fancy for Yogi Adityanath is due to his "selfless all level, all types of development works on equal level all throughout the state on equal footing" that has never ever happened in UP since many decades.

Yogi Adityanath, relevantly, wants to continue with that mass-encouraging tempo of all round development relentlessly. While doing so, say UP insidets, he is "apolitical" and yet is "fully political" albeit, extremely discreetly. Ayodhya first, Sri Ram Temple along side, Kashi, Mathura, next for Yogi Adityanath...Can he be stopped now? Thus, on to Ayodhya, to vanquish...