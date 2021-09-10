No criminal to be given assembly ticket this time: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has taken a strong decision not to field any candidate with criminal background in the 2022 assembly polls.In a couple of tweets on Friday, Ms Mayawati said, “BSP's effort will be in the upcoming UP assembly general election that no Bahubali and mafia should contest from the party.”She announced that “In view of this decision, the name of Bhim Rajbhar, BSP State President of UP has been finalized from Mau assembly seat from where mafia don Mukhtar Ansari is the sitting member of the party.”Ms Mayawati said, “As a result of this decision, efforts were on to meet the expectations of the people. There is an appeal to the party in-charge to take special care while selecting the party candidates so that if the BSP government is formed in the state then, strict action could be taken against such elements.”Ms Mayawati further said that BSP has resolved to change the picture of UP with adopting 'rule of law' so that not only the state and the country, but every child should say that if there is a BSP government, of 'Sarvajan Hitay and Sarvajan Sukhay' then they are safe.Besides, BSP does what it says, and it should be the true identity of the party, she added.Recently the elder brother of jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari had joined the Samajwadi Party and it was reported that Mukhtar's son and other family members too could join hands with Akhilesh Yadav.Mukhtar, BSP MLA from Mau assembly seat, is presently lodged in Banda jail and his another brother Afzal Ansari is the BSP MP from Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat.—UNI