Mother Beaten By Police In UP, Son Commits Suicide; 10 Cops Shifted

Ten policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat have been relieved of their duties after a 22-year-old man – the son of a local RSS leader — allegedly ended his life by hanging when his mother was roughed up and their house ransacked by police, following a brawl at a Covid vaccination camp in the district, officials said on Tuesday.Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Abhishek Singh said 10 policemen of Binauli police station have been relieved of their duties and attached to police lines.Akshay, a son of a local RSS leader, had taken his mother to a vaccination centre, set up by the Health Department in a primary school in Ranchhad village, to get her vaccinated against Covid on Monday.He wanted to get her the jab first instead of standing in queue, and cited her age as the reason. This led to an altercation with police and one of the policemen allegedly slapped Akshay and got into a scuffle.Later, policemen raided the family’s house and broke chairs and a window of the car and also vandalised a tractor, the family claimed.When the women of the house protested, they were insulted.Akshay’s mother Madhu, her sister-in-law Kamlesh and Dharamveer Singh of the village were taken into custody and brought to the police station. A case was also filed against Akshay.Upset over this, Akshay allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, the family said.After the news of the suicide reached the villagers, they held a demonstration demanding that a case be lodged against policemen.It was only after senior police officials pacified them that they allowed police to take the body for post-mortem on Tuesday morning.A case was filed against five policemen, including police station in-charge Chandrakant Pandey, SSI Udham Singh Talan, head constable Salim and constables, Ashwani and Murli, under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.The SP said Akshay had assaulted the police personnel due to which there was chaos in the camp. A report was also filed against Akshay at the Binauli police station for obstructing government work as well as for assault. Policemen in large numbers have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. —IANS