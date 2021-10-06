MoHUA’s Conference-Cum-Expo At Lucknow Is Seeing Enthusiastic Participation

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Conference-cum-Expo ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ organised by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is seeing enthusiastic participation by the public as well as experts and stakeholders. The Conference as well as the Expo was inaugurated by the Prime Minister yesterday, and the exhibition has been thrown open today for the public for 2-days.



The 3-day Conference-cum-Expo is being organised as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative of Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It is themed on transforming urban landscape across the country, with specific focus on transformative changes in Uttar Pradesh.

The Conference-cum-Expo has three components:



National Exhibition titled ‘New Urban India’, showcasing the achievements and future projections of the transformative Urban Missions. This exhibition highlights the achievements under Flagship Urban Missions in the past seven years and projections for the future.



Under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India), an exhibition on 75 Innovative Construction Technologies, named ‘Indian Housing Technology Mela’ (IHTM) is being organised. The exhibition showcases domestically developed indigenous and innovative construction technologies, materials and processes which could be useful for Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and other low & mid-rise houses.



After 2017, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as promoter of urban landscape to ensure liveability, economic-ability and sustainability. An exhibition to showcase performance of the State under the Flagship Urban Missions and future projections as UP@75 themed Transforming Urban Landscape in Uttar Pradesh is being displayed.

The exhibitions showcase the achievements so far under various Flagship Urban Missions of MoHUA such as Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Smart Cities Mission (SCM) and Urban Transport (UT). The themes of the exhibits are Clean Urban India, Water Secure Cities, Housing For All, New Construction Technologies, Smart City Development, Sustainable Mobility, Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities.

A large number of brainstorming sessions are being held during the conference with experts, stakeholders and academia. Discussions have been held with the states on the proposed guidelines of SBM-2.0 and AMRUT-2.0, which were launched by the Prime Minister on 1st of October. Mainstreaming Innovative Construction Technologies for Low & Mid-Rise Houses, Strengthening RERA to promote the Real Estate Sector, Urban Transformation through Smart City Campaigns, India’s Metro Rail System, Green Urban Mobility, Urban planning, Slum Free Cities, Awas Par Samvaad on Inclusive Housing, Circular economy in Waste Management are some of the topics discussed during the conference.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed today between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited, a Government of India Enterprise, for cooperation and working together in the areas of Solar Energy, Waste to Energy, and Urban Mobility.