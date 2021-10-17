Modi To Inaugurate Seven Medical Colleges In UP On October 25

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate seven new state, autonomous medical colleges across the state from the Siddharthnagar district on October 25.Adityanath said this while addressing the media after inspecting the venue of the newly created Madhav Prasad Tripathi State Autonomous Medical College and meeting with the officials."Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate seven new medical hospitals from the 'Land of Buddha' (Siddharthnagar). He will inaugurate the Madhav Prasad Tripathi State Autonomous Medical College. He will also virtually inaugurate medical colleges in Deoria, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Pratapgarh districts from here," informed the Chief Minister while addressing a press conference.The Chief Minister said that this new medical college of Siddharthnagar has been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana."All arrangements for hospital, hostel, staff accommodation in this medical college are complete and the faculty is also complete. Overall this medical college is all set for the first session of MBBS. Through this medical college not only the people of Siddharthnagar but Balrampur, Maharajganj and neighbouring and friendly nation, Nepal will get the best medical facilities," he added.Madhav Prasad Tripathi, after whom the college is named, is a freedom fighter, one of the key leaders of Bhartiya Jana Sangh and the first President of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) UP unit.Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh will create a new record by being the first state to inaugurate seven medical colleges simultaneously."All these colleges have obtained permission from the National Medical Council for admission to 100 seats each in the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). The state will get 700 new MBBS seats from these colleges. With this, there will be no shortage of doctors in the state for coming years," he added.The Chief Minister asserted that his government is committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to the people in the state.He added, "A queue of medical colleges has stood under the guidance of PM Modi. Basti Medical College was started last year. Bahraich Medical College was started two years back and the second batch of MBBS is going on there. A medical college in Ayodhya is also present and providing its services. In Gorakhpur's Basti Division too, the only medical college used to be the BRD Medical College. But today, AIIMS Gorakhpur is also ready and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next month and a half."Adityanath stated that the new medical colleges will be named after some great personalities of the country. Besides the medical college in Siddharthpur named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, Medical College of Deoria will be named after saint Maharishi Devraha Baba, the Medical College of Ghazipur after sage Maharishi Vishwamitra, Medical College of Mirzapur after the goddess Vindhyavasini, Medical College of Pratapgarh after Dr Sonelal Patel and finally the Medical College of Etah will be named after the freedom fighter Avantibai Lodhi. —ANI