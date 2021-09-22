Meerut Logs 26 New Dengue Cases, 115 Active Cases

Meerut on Tuesday reported 26 new cases of dengue, a vector-borne disease, and there are 115 active cases, informed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan."Today (Tuesday), we have reported 26 dengue cases. Total active cases are 115. The recovered case of dengue stands at 116. Patients undergoing treatment at home are 62 and they have mild symptoms, while 63 are admitted to hospital," he told ANI on Tuesday. The CMO further said that a number of activities to curb the outbreak have been undertaken by the health department. "We are constantly conducting awareness drives and investigating fever patients in rural areas. Our teams are spraying medicine in homes," he said.According to him, the dengue cases are now decreasing. "We are urging people to maintain cleanliness. Action will be taken against those found flouting the protocol," he added.Earlier on Monday, Meerut had reported 18 new dengue cases. Several other districts of Uttar Pradesh have also been reporting dengue cases in the past weeks. —ANI