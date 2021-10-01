Lucknow Municipal Wards Renamed After Right-Wing Ideologues

: The game of name changing continues in Uttar Pradesh. Several wards under Lucknow municipal jurisdiction will now be named after right-wing ideologues and freedom fighters.The decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) executive committee headed by mayor Sanyukta Bhatia on Thursday.While Faizullaganj ward (1) will be known as Maharishi Nagar Ward, Faizullaganj ward (III) has been named Dr Keshav Nagar.Faizullaganj ward (IV) will be named as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, Jankipuram Ward (I) as Bhaurao Deoras Nagar, Hyderganj Ward (II) as Budheshwarnagar and Ayodhya Das Ward (II) as Ram Prasad Bismil ward. According to local residents, renaming of wards was acceptable, but efforts should also be made to improve the condition of municipal amenities in these wards that face problems of drainage, lack of hygiene and waterlogging.As per the health department, maximum cases of water borne diseases and viral fever are being reported from Faizullaganj. —IANS